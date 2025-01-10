Lebanese Forces to have 'significant' representation in the next government, MP Fadi Karam tells LBCI

MP Fadi Karam, a member of the Strong Republic bloc, announced that the opposition has qualified candidates for the position of prime minister, including MP Fouad Makhzoumi and General Ashraf Rifi.



He emphasized that "given the new shift, it is essential to have a prime minister who aligns with the [president's] inaugural speech."



In an interview with LBCI, Karam stated that the opposition is working towards a national project, noting that it is not just about individuals but securing success in appointing the prime minister.



He confirmed that the Lebanese Forces will have a significant representation in the upcoming government, adding that the party will focus on addressing key issues affecting citizens' lives.



Karam also remarked, "We must capitalize on the Arab support and goodwill," adding: "We are in a 'transformative period' towards becoming a fully sovereign state."