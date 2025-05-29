WFP says 'hordes of hungry people' broke into Gaza warehouse in deadly incident

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-05-2025 | 07:25
High views
WFP says 'hordes of hungry people' broke into Gaza warehouse in deadly incident
WFP says 'hordes of hungry people' broke into Gaza warehouse in deadly incident

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said "hordes of hungry people" broke into one of the agency's warehouses in central Gaza on Wednesday and initial reports indicated that two people had died and several more were injured.

"Gaza needs an immediate scale-up of food assistance. This is the only way to reassure people that they will not starve," WFP said in a statement.


