WFP says 'hordes of hungry people' broke into Gaza warehouse in deadly incident
Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-05-2025 | 07:45
WFP says 'hordes of hungry people' broke into Gaza warehouse in deadly incident
The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said "hordes of hungry people" broke into one of the agency's warehouses in central Gaza on Wednesday and initial reports indicated that two people had died and several more were injured.
"Gaza needs an immediate scale-up of food assistance. This is the only way to reassure people that they will not starve," WFP said in a statement.
Reuters
