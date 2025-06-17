News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Fares Al Ahlam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fifth day of war: How Iran and Israel are testing each other's limits
News Bulletin Reports
17-06-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Fifth day of war: How Iran and Israel are testing each other's limits
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
On the fifth day of open warfare between Tehran and Tel Aviv, Israel claims to have destroyed nearly 40% of Iran's missile launch platforms.
Yet, Iranian rockets continue to rain down on Tel Aviv and other cities, raising questions over who holds the upper hand in this increasingly complex military confrontation.
An imbalance in equipment, strategy, and geography shapes the military landscape. Israel operates a fleet of over 600 aircraft, with 45% classified as advanced fighter jets—among them the F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, and the stealth-capable F-35 Lightning II.
In contrast, Iran fields 551 aircraft, many of which are outdated models inherited from the Shah's era. Despite Russian and Chinese upgrades, Iranian aircraft remain largely incapable of matching Israel's airpower, especially given their limited range and vulnerability to Israeli air defenses.
Israel's layered missile defense system—developed over decades—offers multi-tiered protection, yet it has struggled to withstand Iran's saturation tactics. Tehran has launched waves of ballistic missiles, interspersed with drones and cruise missiles, in a deliberate effort to overwhelm and confuse Israeli radar systems. The sheer volume has made intercepting every threat nearly impossible.
On the Iranian side, air defenses remain largely obsolete.
Systems such as the Russian-made S-200 and S-300PMU-2, as well as the domestically produced Khordad-15, have shown limited effectiveness. This was evident in recent days as Israeli warplanes penetrated deep into Iranian airspace, following significant damage inflicted on Iran's air defense grid during Israeli strikes in October 2024.
Despite these vulnerabilities, Iran wields considerable asymmetric capabilities. It relies heavily on mobile missile launchers hidden underground or nestled in mountainous regions, posing a significant challenge for precision targeting. Many of these sites are shielded within fortified tunnel networks designed to evade both radar detection and thermal imaging.
Additionally, Iran's extensive use of drones has played a critical role in this conflict.
Models such as the Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 have been deployed in large numbers, exploiting low-altitude flight paths and pre-programmed routes to avoid detection.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
War
Iran
Israel
Limits
Missiles
Weapons
Air
Defense
Next
Hard target: Israel eyes Iran's impenetrable nuclear stronghold in Fordow
Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14
Blackout and blowback: Inside the first day of Iran-Israel war
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14
Blackout and blowback: Inside the first day of Iran-Israel war
0
World News
2025-04-20
Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of breaking Easter ceasefire, no extension seen
World News
2025-04-20
Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of breaking Easter ceasefire, no extension seen
0
World News
15:14
Russia says Israel attacks on Iran are illegal, notes Iran's commitment to NPT
World News
15:14
Russia says Israel attacks on Iran are illegal, notes Iran's commitment to NPT
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Turkey's Erdogan warns against 'devastating' Israel-Iran war
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Turkey's Erdogan warns against 'devastating' Israel-Iran war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Inside the new war front: Israel shuts offshore gas fields amid rising Iranian missile threats
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Inside the new war front: Israel shuts offshore gas fields amid rising Iranian missile threats
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Clock ticking on diplomacy: Can US and Iran rekindle nuclear talks?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Clock ticking on diplomacy: Can US and Iran rekindle nuclear talks?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Hard target: Israel eyes Iran's impenetrable nuclear stronghold in Fordow
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Hard target: Israel eyes Iran's impenetrable nuclear stronghold in Fordow
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran media says two Revolutionary Guards killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran media says two Revolutionary Guards killed in Israeli strike
0
World News
2025-04-11
EU trade chief to go to Washington for talks on Monday
World News
2025-04-11
EU trade chief to go to Washington for talks on Monday
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-16
Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-16
Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:43
Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses
Lebanon News
06:43
Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses
2
Lebanon News
05:12
Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports
Lebanon News
05:12
Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports
3
Middle East News
04:18
Upcoming strike on Iran could surpass pager explosion op, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh says
Middle East News
04:18
Upcoming strike on Iran could surpass pager explosion op, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh says
4
Lebanon Economy
02:40
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:40
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:24
MEA cancels June 18 flights to Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure
Lebanon News
06:24
MEA cancels June 18 flights to Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure
6
Middle East News
05:35
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it targeted Mossad center in Tel Aviv
Middle East News
05:35
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it targeted Mossad center in Tel Aviv
7
Lebanon News
07:34
MEA announces additional Paris flight for Thursday, June 19
Lebanon News
07:34
MEA announces additional Paris flight for Thursday, June 19
8
Lebanon News
08:14
MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20
Lebanon News
08:14
MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More