News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel may need American backup again: Could a 1973-style US airlift return amid Iranian attacks?
News Bulletin Reports
18-06-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Israel may need American backup again: Could a 1973-style US airlift return amid Iranian attacks?
Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
With every siren that sounds in Tel Aviv, Israel's air defense systems face a fresh challenge. In less than a week, Iran has launched more than 370 projectiles, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and hundreds of drones, deep into Israeli territory in a coordinated and sustained assault.
Israel's layered air defense network, working around the clock, includes several key systems.
The Iron Dome is for short-range threats such as mortars but is not effective in fighting long-range ballistic missiles or precision drones, heavily used in Iran's attacks.
David's Sling is designed for medium-range missiles and drones, whereas the Arrow 2 and 3 systems are developed explicitly for intercepting long-range ballistic missiles that travel beyond the atmosphere. These are supported by advanced radar and early warning systems that guide interceptors with precision.
However, these systems are beginning to show signs of strain.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Israel's stockpile of Arrow interceptor missiles is rapidly depleting. For the first time in decades, Israeli defenses are being forced to make tactical decisions on which incoming missiles to intercept—and which to let through.
An intelligence source familiar with Israeli defense planning told The Washington Post: "In a matter of days, Israel may have to request direct U.S. assistance to replenish its interceptors—or even ask for deeper operational involvement."
Meanwhile, Iran has adapted its own tactics.
While it launched over 100 missiles on the first day of the conflict, it reduced that number to 30 by the fifth day, signaling a more controlled use of its ballistic missile arsenal, which analysts say remains limited. Tehran appears to be pursuing a strategy of attrition, engaging Israel in a prolonged confrontation that wears down its air defenses.
This evolving standoff has sparked speculation over whether the United States will reopen a historic airlift to support Israel's military—a move reminiscent of Operation "Nickel Grass" in October 1973.
After Egypt and Syria suddenly launched the October War on Yom Kippur, that mission saw the U.S. transport 22,395 tons of military supplies to Israel over 32 days until October 14, after Prime Minister Golda Meir appealed to President Richard Nixon. Nixon reportedly responded with: "Send everything that can fly."
Today's conflict is markedly different. While the 1973 war involved ground, air, and naval combat, the current confrontation centers on high-volume missile and drone warfare.
Yet the urgency remains. Unlike five decades ago, Iran now can strike Israeli supply routes—targeting Ben Gurion Airport or the Port of Haifa—even as the U.S. maintains overwhelming military superiority in the region.
Whether another Operation "Nickel Grass" is imminent remains uncertain.
As missile salvos continue and stockpiles shrink, one thing is clear: this is a war of endurance, and the skies may once again become a bridge between Washington and Tel Aviv.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
American
Backup
US
Airlift
Return
Iran
Attacks
Next
With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran
AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-16
55% of homes in Israel lack shelters, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa amid ongoing Iranian attacks
Middle East News
2025-06-16
55% of homes in Israel lack shelters, says LBCI correspondent in Haifa amid ongoing Iranian attacks
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran says joining US talks 'meaningless' amid ongoing Israel attacks
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iran says joining US talks 'meaningless' amid ongoing Israel attacks
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iranian president warns of stronger retaliation if Israel strikes again
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Iranian president warns of stronger retaliation if Israel strikes again
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Jordan closes airspace again amid Israel-Iran tensions
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Jordan closes airspace again amid Israel-Iran tensions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-17
AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-17
AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-17
Fifth day of war: How Iran and Israel are testing each other's limits
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-17
Fifth day of war: How Iran and Israel are testing each other's limits
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
Cabinet appoints key figures to CDR and Ogero leadership
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
Cabinet appoints key figures to CDR and Ogero leadership
0
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Israel says struck missile sites in western Iran
Middle East News
2025-06-17
Israel says struck missile sites in western Iran
0
Middle East News
08:57
Israeli army says its striking military targets in Tehran
Middle East News
08:57
Israeli army says its striking military targets in Tehran
0
Middle East News
07:07
Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender
Middle East News
07:07
Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
07:16
BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
Lebanon Economy
07:16
BDL raises withdrawal limits under Circulars 158 and 166
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Potential nuclear risk: Could Israel's Dimona radiation reach Lebanon if targeted?
3
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties
4
Middle East News
07:07
Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender
Middle East News
07:07
Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender
5
Lebanon News
08:12
Speaker Berri meets UN Peacekeeping Chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL mandate renewal
Lebanon News
08:12
Speaker Berri meets UN Peacekeeping Chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL mandate renewal
6
Middle East News
14:05
Iran's IRGC says missile attacks will be 'focused and continuous'
Middle East News
14:05
Iran's IRGC says missile attacks will be 'focused and continuous'
7
Middle East News
09:06
Blast heard in north Tehran, main road partially closed: AFP
Middle East News
09:06
Blast heard in north Tehran, main road partially closed: AFP
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
With US still undecided on direct military intervention, Israel shifts war strategy against Iran
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More