Israel may need American backup again: Could a 1973-style US airlift return amid Iranian attacks?

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



With every siren that sounds in Tel Aviv, Israel's air defense systems face a fresh challenge. In less than a week, Iran has launched more than 370 projectiles, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and hundreds of drones, deep into Israeli territory in a coordinated and sustained assault.



Israel's layered air defense network, working around the clock, includes several key systems.



The Iron Dome is for short-range threats such as mortars but is not effective in fighting long-range ballistic missiles or precision drones, heavily used in Iran's attacks.



David's Sling is designed for medium-range missiles and drones, whereas the Arrow 2 and 3 systems are developed explicitly for intercepting long-range ballistic missiles that travel beyond the atmosphere. These are supported by advanced radar and early warning systems that guide interceptors with precision.



However, these systems are beginning to show signs of strain.



According to The Wall Street Journal, Israel's stockpile of Arrow interceptor missiles is rapidly depleting. For the first time in decades, Israeli defenses are being forced to make tactical decisions on which incoming missiles to intercept—and which to let through.



An intelligence source familiar with Israeli defense planning told The Washington Post: "In a matter of days, Israel may have to request direct U.S. assistance to replenish its interceptors—or even ask for deeper operational involvement."



Meanwhile, Iran has adapted its own tactics.



While it launched over 100 missiles on the first day of the conflict, it reduced that number to 30 by the fifth day, signaling a more controlled use of its ballistic missile arsenal, which analysts say remains limited. Tehran appears to be pursuing a strategy of attrition, engaging Israel in a prolonged confrontation that wears down its air defenses.



This evolving standoff has sparked speculation over whether the United States will reopen a historic airlift to support Israel's military—a move reminiscent of Operation "Nickel Grass" in October 1973.



After Egypt and Syria suddenly launched the October War on Yom Kippur, that mission saw the U.S. transport 22,395 tons of military supplies to Israel over 32 days until October 14, after Prime Minister Golda Meir appealed to President Richard Nixon. Nixon reportedly responded with: "Send everything that can fly."



Today's conflict is markedly different. While the 1973 war involved ground, air, and naval combat, the current confrontation centers on high-volume missile and drone warfare.



Yet the urgency remains. Unlike five decades ago, Iran now can strike Israeli supply routes—targeting Ben Gurion Airport or the Port of Haifa—even as the U.S. maintains overwhelming military superiority in the region.



Whether another Operation "Nickel Grass" is imminent remains uncertain.



As missile salvos continue and stockpiles shrink, one thing is clear: this is a war of endurance, and the skies may once again become a bridge between Washington and Tel Aviv.