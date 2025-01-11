Grand Mufti Derian calls on MPs to choose 'most suitable' prime minister for Lebanon during Aoun visit

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian expressed his appreciation for the inaugural speech and emphasized, during his visit to President Joseph Aoun, the importance of implementing its content.



He stated: "We sensed from the president a strong will to implement [his commitments], and we affirmed that, as a key Lebanese component in this country, we will remain under the umbrella of a strong, just, and balanced Lebanese state built on consensus."



Accompanied by a delegation of regional muftis and officials from Dar al-Fatwa, Derian wished for the president's tenure to be a prosperous one, marking the end of Lebanon's suffering and ushering in an era of state-centered thinking based on justice, law, adherence to the constitution, and the Taif Agreement.



In response to a question regarding the nomination of a new prime minister, he said: "It is the duty of the parliamentarians to fulfill their constitutional responsibility by naming the most suitable candidate to take on the task of forming the new government."



"All the proposed names are good, but the distinction between them is up to the deputies. I expect them to choose a figure capable of leading the country in this new phase."