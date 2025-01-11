Grand Mufti Derian calls on MPs to choose 'most suitable' prime minister for Lebanon during Aoun visit

Lebanon News
2025-01-11 | 05:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Grand Mufti Derian calls on MPs to choose &#39;most suitable&#39; prime minister for Lebanon during Aoun visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Grand Mufti Derian calls on MPs to choose 'most suitable' prime minister for Lebanon during Aoun visit

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian expressed his appreciation for the inaugural speech and emphasized, during his visit to President Joseph Aoun, the importance of implementing its content. 

He stated: "We sensed from the president a strong will to implement [his commitments], and we affirmed that, as a key Lebanese component in this country, we will remain under the umbrella of a strong, just, and balanced Lebanese state built on consensus."

Accompanied by a delegation of regional muftis and officials from Dar al-Fatwa, Derian wished for the president's tenure to be a prosperous one, marking the end of Lebanon's suffering and ushering in an era of state-centered thinking based on justice, law, adherence to the constitution, and the Taif Agreement.

In response to a question regarding the nomination of a new prime minister, he said: "It is the duty of the parliamentarians to fulfill their constitutional responsibility by naming the most suitable candidate to take on the task of forming the new government."

"All the proposed names are good, but the distinction between them is up to the deputies. I expect them to choose a figure capable of leading the country in this new phase."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian

Joseph Aoun

Prime Minister

LBCI Next
Lebanon's President Aoun urges swift government formation; pledges to build state founded on 'justice and equality'
Lebanese Forces to have 'significant' representation in the next government, MP Fadi Karam tells LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:34

Speaking to LBCI, MP Ashraf Rifi urges Lebanon to appoint a prime minister who reflects Aoun's vision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Cypriot president highlights EU-Lebanon cooperation following Joseph Aoun's election

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Italy pledges support to Lebanon, looks to strengthen ties with Joseph Aoun, says foreign minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:50

Lebanon-Syria border demarcation tops agenda in Al-Sharaa, Mikati joint press conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

France's Macron congratulates Speaker Berri on Lebanon's new president, reaffirms French support

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanese army regains position, video shows extensive damage in Ramyeh

LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

In pictures, Lebanon's PM Mikati meets with Syria's al-Sharaa at Presidential Palace in Damascus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-04

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,802

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah commander Ali Tawfiq Dweiq in Kfarjoz, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-01

Houthis say targeted US destroyer and three supply ships

LBCI
World News
2024-10-11

Putin holds talks with Iran's president in Turkmenistan: Russian media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:34

Speaking to LBCI, MP Ashraf Rifi urges Lebanon to appoint a prime minister who reflects Aoun's vision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:50

Lebanese Forces to have 'significant' representation in the next government, MP Fadi Karam tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 1

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Drone strike reportedly targets car in Tayr Debba; casualties reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:22

Patriarch al-Rahi praises President Aoun's inaugural speech as a 'roadmap for Lebanon's salvation'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More