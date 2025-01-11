News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Grand Mufti Derian calls on MPs to choose 'most suitable' prime minister for Lebanon during Aoun visit
Lebanon News
2025-01-11 | 05:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Grand Mufti Derian calls on MPs to choose 'most suitable' prime minister for Lebanon during Aoun visit
Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian expressed his appreciation for the inaugural speech and emphasized, during his visit to President Joseph Aoun, the importance of implementing its content.
He stated: "We sensed from the president a strong will to implement [his commitments], and we affirmed that, as a key Lebanese component in this country, we will remain under the umbrella of a strong, just, and balanced Lebanese state built on consensus."
Accompanied by a delegation of regional muftis and officials from Dar al-Fatwa, Derian wished for the president's tenure to be a prosperous one, marking the end of Lebanon's suffering and ushering in an era of state-centered thinking based on justice, law, adherence to the constitution, and the Taif Agreement.
In response to a question regarding the nomination of a new prime minister, he said: "It is the duty of the parliamentarians to fulfill their constitutional responsibility by naming the most suitable candidate to take on the task of forming the new government."
"All the proposed names are good, but the distinction between them is up to the deputies. I expect them to choose a figure capable of leading the country in this new phase."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian
Joseph Aoun
Prime Minister
Next
Lebanon's President Aoun urges swift government formation; pledges to build state founded on 'justice and equality'
Lebanese Forces to have 'significant' representation in the next government, MP Fadi Karam tells LBCI
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:34
Speaking to LBCI, MP Ashraf Rifi urges Lebanon to appoint a prime minister who reflects Aoun's vision
Lebanon News
15:34
Speaking to LBCI, MP Ashraf Rifi urges Lebanon to appoint a prime minister who reflects Aoun's vision
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
0
Lebanon News
11:50
Cypriot president highlights EU-Lebanon cooperation following Joseph Aoun's election
Lebanon News
11:50
Cypriot president highlights EU-Lebanon cooperation following Joseph Aoun's election
0
Lebanon News
10:00
Italy pledges support to Lebanon, looks to strengthen ties with Joseph Aoun, says foreign minister
Lebanon News
10:00
Italy pledges support to Lebanon, looks to strengthen ties with Joseph Aoun, says foreign minister
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:50
Lebanon-Syria border demarcation tops agenda in Al-Sharaa, Mikati joint press conference
Middle East News
07:50
Lebanon-Syria border demarcation tops agenda in Al-Sharaa, Mikati joint press conference
0
Lebanon News
07:25
France's Macron congratulates Speaker Berri on Lebanon's new president, reaffirms French support
Lebanon News
07:25
France's Macron congratulates Speaker Berri on Lebanon's new president, reaffirms French support
0
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanese army regains position, video shows extensive damage in Ramyeh
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanese army regains position, video shows extensive damage in Ramyeh
0
Middle East News
06:24
In pictures, Lebanon's PM Mikati meets with Syria's al-Sharaa at Presidential Palace in Damascus
Middle East News
06:24
In pictures, Lebanon's PM Mikati meets with Syria's al-Sharaa at Presidential Palace in Damascus
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-04
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,802
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-04
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,802
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah commander Ali Tawfiq Dweiq in Kfarjoz, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah commander Ali Tawfiq Dweiq in Kfarjoz, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Houthis say targeted US destroyer and three supply ships
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Houthis say targeted US destroyer and three supply ships
0
World News
2024-10-11
Putin holds talks with Iran's president in Turkmenistan: Russian media
World News
2024-10-11
Putin holds talks with Iran's president in Turkmenistan: Russian media
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:34
Speaking to LBCI, MP Ashraf Rifi urges Lebanon to appoint a prime minister who reflects Aoun's vision
Lebanon News
15:34
Speaking to LBCI, MP Ashraf Rifi urges Lebanon to appoint a prime minister who reflects Aoun's vision
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?
3
Lebanon News
15:50
Lebanese Forces to have 'significant' representation in the next government, MP Fadi Karam tells LBCI
Lebanon News
15:50
Lebanese Forces to have 'significant' representation in the next government, MP Fadi Karam tells LBCI
4
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 1
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 1
7
Lebanon News
09:07
Drone strike reportedly targets car in Tayr Debba; casualties reported (Video)
Lebanon News
09:07
Drone strike reportedly targets car in Tayr Debba; casualties reported (Video)
8
Lebanon News
14:22
Patriarch al-Rahi praises President Aoun's inaugural speech as a 'roadmap for Lebanon's salvation'
Lebanon News
14:22
Patriarch al-Rahi praises President Aoun's inaugural speech as a 'roadmap for Lebanon's salvation'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More