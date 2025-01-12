News
FM Abdallah Bou Habib arrives in Riyadh for Syria ministerial meeting
Lebanon News
2025-01-12 | 02:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
FM Abdallah Bou Habib arrives in Riyadh for Syria ministerial meeting
Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib arrived in Riyadh to attend the ministerial meeting on Syria.
The meeting will be attended by foreign ministers from the Arab Contact Group, as well as foreign ministers from other Arab and Western countries, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and the UN Special Envoy to Syria.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Foreign Minister
Lebanon
Abdallah Bou Habib
iRiyadh
Syria
Ministerial Meeting
