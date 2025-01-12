FM Abdallah Bou Habib arrives in Riyadh for Syria ministerial meeting

Lebanon News
2025-01-12 | 02:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
FM Abdallah Bou Habib arrives in Riyadh for Syria ministerial meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
FM Abdallah Bou Habib arrives in Riyadh for Syria ministerial meeting

Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib arrived in Riyadh to attend the ministerial meeting on Syria.

The meeting will be attended by foreign ministers from the Arab Contact Group, as well as foreign ministers from other Arab and Western countries, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and the UN Special Envoy to Syria. 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Foreign Minister

Lebanon

Abdallah Bou Habib

iRiyadh

Syria

Ministerial Meeting

LBCI Next
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Defining PM's role is crucial, continued support for Nawaf Salam's candidacy
Kuwaiti FM to visit Lebanon on behalf of GCC states
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-11

Lebanon-Syria border demarcation tops agenda in Al-Sharaa, Mikati joint press conference

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-11

In pictures, Lebanon's PM Mikati meets with Syria's al-Sharaa at Presidential Palace in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-11

Lebanon's PM arrives in Damascus on first such visit since before Syria war: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Italy pledges support to Lebanon, looks to strengthen ties with Joseph Aoun, says foreign minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Nawaf Salam ready to serve as PM if parliamentary blocs secure his nomination: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Israeli forces conduct sweeping operations and blow up houses in southern Lebanese villages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Electricité de Zahlé repairs damage from Israeli airstrikes, power restored to most areas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26

White House sees progress in Gaza talks despite Lebanon flare-up

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-05

Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh expresses readiness to take on prime minister role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israel claims airstrike targeting individuals exiting alleged Hezbollah building in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

UAE president announces resumption of Beirut embassy operations in call with Joseph Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 2

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Israeli drone drops sound bomb on citizens in Aytaroun, south Lebanon: State media says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Lebanese Civil Defense recovers remains of 11 victims in south Lebanon's Naqoura, Biyyadah, and Tayr Harfa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More