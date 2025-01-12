MP Elias Jarade to LBCI: Opposition nominations aim to re-elect Najib Mikati as PM

MP Elias Jarade confirmed that the recent nominations from the opposition, without coordination with all opposition forces, aim to re-elect caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and fragment the opposition's votes.



In an interview with LBCI, he stated that these nominations were likely orchestrated "through Mikati's influence."



He added, "Therefore, we are moving forward to nominate someone representing our political approach or a blank ballot. It's worth noting that we worked seriously to support a credible candidate with national qualities, and the first was Nawaf Salam, followed by Abdul Rahman Al-Bizri. Our primary candidate remains the one in the inaugural speech."