MP Elias Jarade to LBCI: Opposition nominations aim to re-elect Najib Mikati as PM
Lebanon News
2025-01-12 | 04:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Elias Jarade to LBCI: Opposition nominations aim to re-elect Najib Mikati as PM
MP Elias Jarade confirmed that the recent nominations from the opposition, without coordination with all opposition forces, aim to re-elect caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and fragment the opposition's votes.
In an interview with LBCI, he stated that these nominations were likely orchestrated "through Mikati's influence."
He added, "Therefore, we are moving forward to nominate someone representing our political approach or a blank ballot. It's worth noting that we worked seriously to support a credible candidate with national qualities, and the first was Nawaf Salam, followed by Abdul Rahman Al-Bizri. Our primary candidate remains the one in the inaugural speech."
Lebanon News
MP Elias Jarade
Opposition
Nominations
Najib Mikati
Prime Minister
Next
Israeli forces conduct sweeping operations and blow up houses in southern Lebanese villages
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Plan is to choose Najib Mikati as PM based on Joseph Aoun's principles
Previous
