Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open

Hady Habib, an American-Lebanese tennis player, made headlines on Sunday with a groundbreaking victory over a Chinese player, earning a spot in the round of 32 at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.



This achievement marks a historic milestone for Lebanese tennis and highlights Habib's exceptional performance on the international stage.



The victory comes after Habib became the first Lebanese tennis player to qualify for a Grand Slam tournament.



His stellar performance in the final round of the Australian Open qualifiers on Thursday laid the groundwork for his impressive run in the main event.



Habib's success has brought immense pride to Lebanon, as fans eagerly await his next match in the tournament, where he continues to make history for his country.