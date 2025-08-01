Army Commander Rodolph Haykal: Military stands firm amid challenges, ready to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty

Lebanon News
01-08-2025 | 03:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Army Commander Rodolph Haykal: Military stands firm amid challenges, ready to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Army Commander Rodolph Haykal: Military stands firm amid challenges, ready to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty

Army Commander Rodolph Haykal held an exceptional meeting in Yarzeh to mark the Lebanese Army’s 80th anniversary. 

The gathering included senior leadership, unit commanders, and independent battalion officers, and focused on developments at both the local and regional levels, as well as internal military affairs. Haykal provided directives in light of Lebanon’s ongoing crises.

He extended his congratulations to the officers on the occasion, affirming that the army continues to fulfill its role effectively, as it has in the past, thanks to the dedication of its members across ranks and responsibilities.

Haykal emphasized that the army remains committed to its mission despite mounting challenges, particularly Israel’s repeated violations and attacks against Lebanon’s sovereignty, which have resulted in casualties and destruction. “We are proud of our martyrs and wounded who have made great sacrifices for the nation,” he said.

He outlined the military’s priorities, including maintaining internal stability, safeguarding the northern and eastern borders, preventing smuggling, and confronting external threats. He also noted the importance of continued coordination with Syrian authorities regarding border security.

Haykal highlighted the army’s deployment south of the Litani River in close coordination with the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), noting that the Israeli army continues to occupy several points following its latest aggression. 

He said that the Israeli occupation remains the only obstacle to completing the army’s deployment, while southern residents have shown full cooperation with the military. The army command is also in constant communication with the ceasefire monitoring committee (Mechanism).

He also revealed that the army is closely monitoring the movements of terrorist groups and working to arrest their members.

Haykal concluded by expressing deep appreciation to the soldiers for their efforts and sacrifices.

Lebanon News

Army Commander

Rodolph Haykal

Military

Challenges

Lebanon

Sovereignty

LBCI Next
On Army Day, ISF pledges unity in serving Lebanon
Lebanon’s Interior Minister honors Army on 80th anniversary
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-16

'No turning back:' PM Salam vows to restore state sovereignty and defend Lebanon’s rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanese Army Commander meets US CENTCOM chief to discuss military cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-22

Lebanese Army commander visits Jordan to bolster military cooperation—Images

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-18

Lebanese Army warns against security breaches, calls for unity amid challenges

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Beirut Port container traffic surges nearly 39% in July 2025, highest since 2019

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

President Aoun receives outgoing UNHCR director for farewell meeting

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:45

Tripoli Port marks growth with return of one of world’s largest container ships

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

On Army Day, ISF pledges unity in serving Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-08

Kremlin says arming Ukraine prolongs war after Trump pledges more weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-29

Six convicted in killing of Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-31

Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:45

Tripoli Port marks growth with return of one of world’s largest container ships

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Lebanon's Parliament approves bank restructuring law tied to financial gap legislation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Army Day address: Lebanese President Aoun outlines achievements and challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Israeli army strikes 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon and Bekaa Valley

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Be ready to dance 💃 the night away on the beautiful beats of Jason Derulo! Don’t miss out on this event as part of the Byblos International Festival. Get your tickets now!

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More