Army Commander Rodolph Haykal: Military stands firm amid challenges, ready to defend Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
01-08-2025 | 03:38
Share
Army Commander Rodolph Haykal: Military stands firm amid challenges, ready to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty
Army Commander Rodolph Haykal held an exceptional meeting in Yarzeh to mark the Lebanese Army’s 80th anniversary.
The gathering included senior leadership, unit commanders, and independent battalion officers, and focused on developments at both the local and regional levels, as well as internal military affairs. Haykal provided directives in light of Lebanon’s ongoing crises.
He extended his congratulations to the officers on the occasion, affirming that the army continues to fulfill its role effectively, as it has in the past, thanks to the dedication of its members across ranks and responsibilities.
Haykal emphasized that the army remains committed to its mission despite mounting challenges, particularly Israel’s repeated violations and attacks against Lebanon’s sovereignty, which have resulted in casualties and destruction. “We are proud of our martyrs and wounded who have made great sacrifices for the nation,” he said.
He outlined the military’s priorities, including maintaining internal stability, safeguarding the northern and eastern borders, preventing smuggling, and confronting external threats. He also noted the importance of continued coordination with Syrian authorities regarding border security.
Haykal highlighted the army’s deployment south of the Litani River in close coordination with the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), noting that the Israeli army continues to occupy several points following its latest aggression.
He said that the Israeli occupation remains the only obstacle to completing the army’s deployment, while southern residents have shown full cooperation with the military. The army command is also in constant communication with the ceasefire monitoring committee (Mechanism).
He also revealed that the army is closely monitoring the movements of terrorist groups and working to arrest their members.
Haykal concluded by expressing deep appreciation to the soldiers for their efforts and sacrifices.
Lebanon News
Army Commander
Rodolph Haykal
Military
Challenges
Lebanon
Sovereignty
