Lebanon's FM calls for Arab-led reconstruction plan for Lebanon and Syria

Lebanon News
2025-01-12
High views
Lebanon&#39;s FM calls for Arab-led reconstruction plan for Lebanon and Syria
Lebanon's FM calls for Arab-led reconstruction plan for Lebanon and Syria

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib emphasized the need for a comprehensive Arab initiative akin to the Marshall Plan to support Lebanon and Syria's recovery. 

Speaking after the ministerial meeting on Syria in Riyadh concluded, Bou Habib stressed the importance of structural reforms as part of a unified effort to integrate the two nations with their regional surroundings.  

Bou Habib described the Riyadh meeting as one of the most successful he has attended in terms of preparation and outcomes. 

"There was a remarkable consensus and harmony achieved regarding priorities and objectives," he noted.  

