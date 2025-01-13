Parliamentary consultations: MPs voice support for various candidates to lead new government

On Monday, parliamentary consultations were held to designate the new Prime Minister who will lead the formation of the first government of the president's term. Several members of parliament voiced their support for various candidates during the consultations.



MP Jean Talouzian expressed his preference for Najib Mikati's candidacy.



Similarly, MP Abdel Rahman al-Bizri confirmed his support for Mikati, stating he named him as the candidate to form the next government.



Meanwhile, MP Osama Saad announced that he nominated Nawaf Salam as his choice for the role of Prime Minister.



MP Jihad al-Samad confirmed that he nominated Mikati for the position.

MP Michel Daher stated that he has chosen Nawaf Salam as his preferred candidate.

MP Bilal Houshaymi expressed that he will vote for Mikati.

MP Charbel Massaad announced that he nominated Judge Nawaf Salam for the position.

MPs Ghassan Skaff and Haidar Nasser have announced their nomination of Mikati.

MPs Ghassan Skaff, Haidar Nasser and MP Abdel Karim Kabbara have announced their nomination of Mikati.

In their turn, MPs Paula Yacoubian, Ibrahim Mneimneh, Cynthia Zarazir, Melhem Khalaf, ‎Halimé El kaakour, Najat Aoun and Elias Jarade selected Nawaf Salam as their choice for Prime Minister. selected Nawaf Salam as their choice for Prime Minister.

Developing



