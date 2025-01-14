Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Lebanon News
2025-01-14 | 06:41
High views
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0min
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

In a candid conversation with journalists at the Baabda Palace, Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun shared her unwavering commitment to the country's southern regions. 

"My home is in South Lebanon, and I will go to the South. Together, we will rebuild it," she affirmed.  

Her remarks come after Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam addressed the public following a meeting with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks
LBCI Previous

