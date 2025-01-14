In a candid conversation with journalists at the Baabda Palace, Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun shared her unwavering commitment to the country's southern regions.



"My home is in South Lebanon, and I will go to the South. Together, we will rebuild it," she affirmed.



Her remarks come after Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam addressed the public following a meeting with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.