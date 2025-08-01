PM Salam calls for exclusive state control of weapons on Army Day

On the occasion of Lebanese Army Day, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the importance of consolidating state authority and limiting weapons possession to the Lebanese Armed Forces, in a message posted on X.



“One army for one people in one nation,” Salam wrote, paying tribute to the military’s sacrifices and its role in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and independence.



He honored the Lebanese army's personnel and fallen soldiers, describing the institution as “the symbol of our sovereignty, the embodiment of our independence, and the ultimate guardian of our security.”



The prime minister stressed that Lebanon’s recovery hinges on ensuring that the army remains the sole legitimate bearer of arms. “There can be no salvation for Lebanon without serious efforts to ensure that all weapons are in the hands of our army alone,” he stated.



Salam also called for the full extension of the state’s authority across Lebanese territory “with its own forces,” in line with the Taif Agreement and the government’s ministerial statement.