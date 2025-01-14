MP Neemat Frem calls for technocratic government to preserve post-election momentum

The Chairman of Project Watan's Executive Board, MP Neemat Frem, stated that political tension overshadowed the positive atmosphere that followed the presidential election and the inaugural speech.



Frem proposed focusing efforts on forming a technocratic government to avoid further crises and maintain the momentum of recent days.



"This way, Lebanon can achieve multiple objectives with a single step," he emphasized, underscoring the need for stability and swift action to capitalize on the optimism surrounding the new presidency.