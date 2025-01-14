PM-designate Nawaf Salam makes calls to former PMs Hassan Diab and Saad Hariri

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam made significant phone calls to key Lebanese political figures currently abroad.



Salam spoke with former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who is outside Lebanon, to discuss the ongoing political developments.



Additionally, Salam reached out to former Prime Minister Hassan Diab, also abroad, who congratulated Salam on his appointment and wished him success in his mission. They agreed to hold a meeting upon Diab's return to Lebanon.



In a further move, Salam is scheduled to visit former President Michel Aoun at his residence on Wednesday morning to continue discussions on the next steps in the government formation process.