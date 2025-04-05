Anti-Trump protesters gather in Washington, other US cities

World News
05-04-2025 | 12:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Anti-Trump protesters gather in Washington, other US cities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Anti-Trump protesters gather in Washington, other US cities

Some 1,200 demonstrations are planned across the U.S. on Saturday in what organizers expect to be the largest single day of protest against President Donald Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk since they launched a rapid-fire effort to overhaul government and expand presidential authority.

Thousands were streaming into downtown Washington as the protests got underway under gloomy skies and light rain. Organizers told Reuters that more than 20,000 people were expected to attend the rally at the National Mall.

The protests in the U.S. will give Trump opponents an opportunity to demonstrate their displeasure en masse in response to Trump's raft of executive orders.

Some 150 activist groups have signed up to participate, according to the event's website. Protests are planned in all 50 states plus Canada and Mexico.

Protesters were lining the busy thoroughfare of Connecticut Avenue in Washington, D.C., awaiting buses to take them downtown. They were carrying signs with slogans such as "No Kings in the USA" and "Deport Musk."



Reuters
 

World News

Trump

Protesters

Washington

US

Cities

LBCI Next
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms
Trump TikTok sale deadline looms as US looks for deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:17

Hundreds of protesters turn out in European cities against Trump

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Protesters gather at Beirut Airport entrance over US envoy Ortagus' remarks

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Netanyahu expected to talk tariffs with Trump in Washington on Monday

LBCI
World News
2025-01-31

Trump says helicopter in Washington crash was flying too high

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:25

French PM brands Trump support for Le Pen 'interference'

LBCI
World News
11:17

Hundreds of protesters turn out in European cities against Trump

LBCI
World News
04:45

Myanmar quake death toll at 3,354

LBCI
World News
03:45

US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

US envoy Morgan Ortagus 'pleased' to return to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Interior Minister issues circular to promote women's participation in municipal councils

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-25

WHO worries about West Bank violence, impact on healthcare

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

LF leader Geagea tells Morgan Ortagus: Disarming illegal armed groups is a central Lebanese demand

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More