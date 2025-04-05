Anti-Trump protesters gather in Washington, other US cities

Some 1,200 demonstrations are planned across the U.S. on Saturday in what organizers expect to be the largest single day of protest against President Donald Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk since they launched a rapid-fire effort to overhaul government and expand presidential authority.



Thousands were streaming into downtown Washington as the protests got underway under gloomy skies and light rain. Organizers told Reuters that more than 20,000 people were expected to attend the rally at the National Mall.



The protests in the U.S. will give Trump opponents an opportunity to demonstrate their displeasure en masse in response to Trump's raft of executive orders.



Some 150 activist groups have signed up to participate, according to the event's website. Protests are planned in all 50 states plus Canada and Mexico.



Protesters were lining the busy thoroughfare of Connecticut Avenue in Washington, D.C., awaiting buses to take them downtown. They were carrying signs with slogans such as "No Kings in the USA" and "Deport Musk."







Reuters