Judge Nawaf Salam resigns from ICJ

Lebanon News
2025-01-14 | 13:12
Judge Nawaf Salam resigns from ICJ
Judge Nawaf Salam resigns from ICJ

Judge Nawaf Salam, the President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), resigned from the Court, effective January 14, 2025. His term was initially set to conclude on February 5, 2027, as both a member of the Court and its President. 

The resignation marks a significant development as Salam was appointed Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Judge

Nawaf Salam

Resignation

ICJ

