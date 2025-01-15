Maronite Patriarch al Rahi meets President Aoun at Baabda Palace, discuss government formation and political situation

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, accompanied by a delegation of bishops, arrived at Baabda Palace for a meeting with President Joseph Aoun.



Al Rahi emphasized that President Aoun remains committed to the promises made in his oath of office speech.



He noted that things do not change overnight and expressed the hope for a swift government formation without excluding anyone.



In response to a question about Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's absence from the parliamentary consultations, al Rahi stated: "There is room for him to come at a later time; the important thing is that no one should be excluded."