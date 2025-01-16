President Joseph Aoun welcomes Gaza agreement, calls for vigilance on Israeli compliance

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed the recent agreement aimed at ending the tragic situation in Gaza, acknowledging the extensive international efforts that led to its conclusion.



President Aoun emphasized the importance of ensuring Israel's serious commitment to the agreement's provisions, highlighting the need for continued oversight by sponsoring nations and the United Nations.



He cautioned against Israel's habitual evasion of obligations and disregard for international resolutions, pointing to ongoing violations in southern Lebanon as a clear example.



Reaffirming the Palestinians' right to a sovereign state as established by international legitimacy, President Aoun expressed hope that the agreement's implementation would pave the way for the return of displaced Palestinians to their homeland.



He also underscored the urgent need to launch a comprehensive reconstruction process for the devastated Gaza Strip.