A fragile peace: Israel looks toward northern front ceasefire as military dissension grows

News Bulletin Reports
09-04-2025 | 12:50
High views
A fragile peace: Israel looks toward northern front ceasefire as military dissension grows
A fragile peace: Israel looks toward northern front ceasefire as military dissension grows

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Israelis are cautiously optimistic about the possibility of reaching a long-term ceasefire on the northern front with Lebanon, following reports from a Hezbollah source to Reuters indicating the group's readiness to disarm after Israel withdraws from five occupied sites in Lebanon and releases prisoners. 

Tel Aviv is portraying this development as a victory, although some warn against overindulging in the euphoria of a definitive win. 

Simultaneously, rapid developments in U.S.-Iran negotiations have significant implications not only for Lebanon but also for Syria. 

In response, the Israeli military froze its preparations and training for a potential strike against Iran just a day after President Donald Trump confirmed the ongoing negotiations on Saturday. 

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has kept the military option on the table should the talks fail, Israel's focus has shifted to handling the Syrian front. Netanyahu emphasized keeping the Syrian front open as part of Israel's strategic posture.

The rosy atmosphere Netanyahu tried to cultivate upon his return to Tel Aviv on Wednesday was met with dissent within the military. 

Following protests from reservists about their mandatory military service, 950 pilots signed a petition refusing to serve, citing their opposition to government policies on prisoners and the ongoing Gaza war. 

Meanwhile, efforts by Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Air Force Commander Tomer Bar have focused on preventing the petition's publication, hoping to avoid plunging the military into yet another internal crisis.

