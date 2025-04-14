Hamas says ready to release hostages in exchange for ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza

Hamas official Tahrir al-Nunu stated on Monday that the Palestinian movement is ready to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.



A Hamas delegation led by the movement’s head in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, held several meetings with Egyptian officials responsible for negotiations, with the participation of Qatari officials, in Cairo on Sunday.



Hamas and Qatar, acting as mediators, are working to bridge the gap between Hamas and Israel to end the crisis and establish a lasting ceasefire.



Tahrir al-Nunu, the media advisor to Hamas' political bureau chief, told AFP, "We are ready to release all Israeli prisoners in exchange for a serious prisoner swap deal, the cessation of the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the entry of humanitarian aid."



AFP