Red Crescent says missing Gaza medic in Israeli custody

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said on Sunday that a medic who had been missing since an Israeli attack on ambulances in Gaza last month is currently being held by Israeli authorities.



"Asaad al-Nsasrah is being held by the Israeli occupation authorities. His fate had remained unknown since he was targeted along with other PRCS medics in Rafah," PRCS said in a statement, referring to the attack that left 15 medics and rescuers dead.



AFP