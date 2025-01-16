Lebanon’s political and economic landscape is showing signs of a new chapter, according to Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, who wrapped up a visit to Beirut after meeting with the country's newly elected leaders.



Türk commended the country for breaking its two-year political stalemate with the election of a president and the designation of a prime minister. "In Lebanon, despite the immense challenges, I feel there is hope for what lies ahead," he said.



The U.N. official emphasized the need for Lebanon’s new leadership to prioritize political stability, economic recovery, and critical reforms, including strengthening the rule of law and judicial independence. He also highlighted Lebanon’s legal heritage, noting Beirut’s historical prominence in Roman law and the prime minister-designate’s esteemed judicial background.



On human rights, the official pointed to the country’s active civil society, calling for freedom of expression, gender equality, and inclusion of marginalized groups to take center stage.



He also reiterated support for reforms addressing prison overcrowding, judicial transparency, and justice for the victims of the 2020 Beirut Port explosion. "Those responsible for that tragedy must be held to account," he stressed.



However, the official warned of Lebanon’s ongoing economic and social crises, citing severe currency devaluation, triple-digit inflation, and skyrocketing poverty levels.



"I deeply feel for the immense suffering of the population in Lebanon on account of the recent conflict. Israeli military action in Lebanon has caused wide-scale loss of civilian life – including the killing of entire families, widespread displacement, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, raising serious concerns about respect for the principles of proportionality, distinction, and precautions," he further noted.



"The ceasefire in Lebanon must transition into a durable peace, and civilians must be able to return safely," Türk stated.



While acknowledging Lebanon’s challenges, the U.N. official expressed optimism for the country’s future, pledging the organization’s support.



"I myself have always felt the richness and creativity of the Lebanese people. Notably, the young women and men who played an important role in pressing for reform and will continue to play a vital role going forward."