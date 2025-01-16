News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN human rights chief Volker Türk affirms: Lebanon’s ceasefire must lead to lasting peace
Lebanon News
2025-01-16 | 13:33
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UN human rights chief Volker Türk affirms: Lebanon’s ceasefire must lead to lasting peace
Lebanon’s political and economic landscape is showing signs of a new chapter, according to Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, who wrapped up a visit to Beirut after meeting with the country's newly elected leaders.
Türk commended the country for breaking its two-year political stalemate with the election of a president and the designation of a prime minister. "In Lebanon, despite the immense challenges, I feel there is hope for what lies ahead," he said.
The U.N. official emphasized the need for Lebanon’s new leadership to prioritize political stability, economic recovery, and critical reforms, including strengthening the rule of law and judicial independence. He also highlighted Lebanon’s legal heritage, noting Beirut’s historical prominence in Roman law and the prime minister-designate’s esteemed judicial background.
On human rights, the official pointed to the country’s active civil society, calling for freedom of expression, gender equality, and inclusion of marginalized groups to take center stage.
He also reiterated support for reforms addressing prison overcrowding, judicial transparency, and justice for the victims of the 2020 Beirut Port explosion. "Those responsible for that tragedy must be held to account," he stressed.
However, the official warned of Lebanon’s ongoing economic and social crises, citing severe currency devaluation, triple-digit inflation, and skyrocketing poverty levels.
"I deeply feel for the immense suffering of the population in Lebanon on account of the recent conflict. Israeli military action in Lebanon has caused wide-scale loss of civilian life – including the killing of entire families, widespread displacement, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, raising serious concerns about respect for the principles of proportionality, distinction, and precautions," he further noted.
"The ceasefire in Lebanon must transition into a durable peace, and civilians must be able to return safely," Türk stated.
While acknowledging Lebanon’s challenges, the U.N. official expressed optimism for the country’s future, pledging the organization’s support.
"I myself have always felt the richness and creativity of the Lebanese people. Notably, the young women and men who played an important role in pressing for reform and will continue to play a vital role going forward."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Volker Türk
United Nations
Human Rights
Beirut
Visit
Ceasefire
Next
US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections
Israeli forces advance into Bint Jbeil, block key road linking Aitaroun and Aainata, south Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
US CENTCOM chief General Kurilla visits Beirut, discusses Israel-Lebanon ceasefire mechanism
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
US CENTCOM chief General Kurilla visits Beirut, discusses Israel-Lebanon ceasefire mechanism
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18
Amos Hochstein's Beirut visit in flux as US seeks clarity on Lebanon's ceasefire stance – the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18
Amos Hochstein's Beirut visit in flux as US seeks clarity on Lebanon's ceasefire stance – the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
ICRC President visits Lebanon, stresses importance of ceasefire for humanitarian aid
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
ICRC President visits Lebanon, stresses importance of ceasefire for humanitarian aid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon welcomes ceasefire agreement in Gaza
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanon welcomes ceasefire agreement in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government
0
Lebanon News
12:44
UN chief Guterres arrives in Lebanon for 'solidarity visit': Spokesman
Lebanon News
12:44
UN chief Guterres arrives in Lebanon for 'solidarity visit': Spokesman
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
13:51
Maverick filmmaker David Lynch dies at 78: Family statement
Variety and Tech
13:51
Maverick filmmaker David Lynch dies at 78: Family statement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:57
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Netanyahu's government over Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:57
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Netanyahu's government over Gaza deal
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-15
MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: No participation in parliamentary consultations
Lebanon News
2025-01-15
MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: No participation in parliamentary consultations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15
Qatar's PM confirms 33 Israeli hostages to be released in first phase of truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15
Qatar's PM confirms 33 Israeli hostages to be released in first phase of truce
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:27
Turkish Airlines states to resume flights to Damascus on Jan 23
Middle East News
15:27
Turkish Airlines states to resume flights to Damascus on Jan 23
2
Lebanon News
03:23
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
Lebanon News
03:23
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
3
Lebanon News
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
Lebanon News
11:10
Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Israel-Hamas prisoner deal includes Gilboa escapees; Fatah's Marwan Barghouti to be released and exiled: Amal Shehadeh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11
Israel-Hamas prisoner deal includes Gilboa escapees; Fatah's Marwan Barghouti to be released and exiled: Amal Shehadeh
5
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
06:12
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
6
Lebanon News
02:03
US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections
Lebanon News
02:03
US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections
7
Lebanon News
03:51
Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities
Lebanon News
03:51
Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities
8
Lebanon News
08:30
Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity
Lebanon News
08:30
Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More