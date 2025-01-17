PM Mikati and Macron discuss Lebanon's crisis, international support, and Israeli violations

2025-01-17 | 00:55
PM Mikati and Macron discuss Lebanon&#39;s crisis, international support, and Israeli violations
PM Mikati and Macron discuss Lebanon's crisis, international support, and Israeli violations

Following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beirut, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati highlighted discussions on the country's current challenges and the need for comprehensive international support.

Mikati stated that Macron deeply understood Lebanon's situation and pledged support for the incoming government. 

Macron also expressed readiness to assist in securing aid for Lebanon and emphasized the importance of implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

Mikati addressed ongoing Israeli violations, noting that these breaches are closely monitored. 

He shared assurances received that the violations would cease within 60 days, expressing hope that these commitments would be honored.

Lebanon News

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Meeting

Emmanuel Macron

