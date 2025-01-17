PM-designate Nawaf Salam outlines goals following meeting with President Aoun at Baabda Palace

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam met with President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace to present the results of his consultations with parliamentary blocs and MPs.



Following the meeting, Salam emphasized the urgency of forming a government and initiating Lebanon's recovery efforts, pledging to work around the clock to achieve these goals.



Salam also addressed his recent discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, stressing the importance of Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory without any delay. He warned that continued Israeli occupation poses a direct threat to Lebanon's stability.



Salam expressed confidence in France's support for Lebanon, particularly in modernizing its laws and institutions to pave the way for effective reforms.