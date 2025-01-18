UN chief Guterres after meeting Speaker Berri: Israeli army must withdraw by the designated deadline

2025-01-18 | 06:41
UN chief Guterres after meeting Speaker Berri: Israeli army must withdraw by the designated deadline
0min
UN chief Guterres after meeting Speaker Berri: Israeli army must withdraw by the designated deadline

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed the United Nations' steadfast support for Lebanon during a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.  

Following the discussion, Guterres announced that a new Lebanese government would be formed soon, representing all Lebanese factions. He emphasized the importance of inclusivity in the formation process.  

The Secretary-General also highlighted the necessity for the Israeli army to withdraw from South Lebanon by the end of the designated deadline.

