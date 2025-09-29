MP Ali Fayyad raises concerns over diaspora elections, warns of legal challenge

29-09-2025 | 06:27
MP Ali Fayyad raises concerns over diaspora elections, warns of legal challenge
MP Ali Fayyad raises concerns over diaspora elections, warns of legal challenge

MP Ali Fayyad said on Monday that the process of holding elections abroad faces a fundamental problem with “charter-based dimensions.”

Speaking after a parliament session, Fayyad argued that the issue lies in the lack of equal opportunity and safeguards. “Our supporters abroad often refrain from voting because of the possibility of being penalized by local authorities,” he said.

He added that he told the interior minister he would apply for a visa to travel to the United States to meet voters in Detroit and Michigan, where there is a large Shiite community. “If I am denied a visa, I will challenge the law,” Fayyad warned.

Fayyad also stressed that there are no concerns over the cohesion of the Amal–Hezbollah alliance and underlined Hezbollah’s commitment to holding parliamentary elections on time.

MP Tony Frangieh calls for replacing Lebanon's electoral law
MP Waddah Sadek warns against political maneuvers to delay parliamentary election
