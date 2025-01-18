In a press conference on Saturday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reaffirmed the need for the Lebanese Army to expand its presence in South Lebanon and called on Israel to complete its withdrawal from Lebanese territory, as mandated by international agreements.



Guterres expressed concern over the fragile nature of the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining it. He also stressed the importance of ensuring the freedom of movement for UNIFIL forces to carry out their mandate in the area effectively.



The Secretary-General urged the international community to extend financial and logistical support to the Lebanese Armed Forces, describing the state's control over weapons as critical for Lebanon's stability.



"Cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel must hold, and the Gaza agreement is an important development in the Middle East which must be invested in," he said regarding the ceasefire in Gaza.



Guterres also indicated that UNIFIL forces assisted the Lebanese Army in expanding its presence in 50 locations.