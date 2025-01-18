US allocates $117 million to support Lebanese Army and ISF

Lebanon News
2025-01-18 | 11:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US allocates $117 million to support Lebanese Army and ISF
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US allocates $117 million to support Lebanese Army and ISF

The United States announced a $117 million aid package to support the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and Internal Security Forces (ISF) following a meeting of international donors on Thursday.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of State emphasized that the funding aims to bolster Lebanon's sovereignty and enhance security across its territory. The allocation is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the country's ability to maintain stability and address critical challenges.

The U.S. also revealed that it had organized a virtual donor meeting with international partners and allies to discuss essential security support for Lebanon. The discussions focused on aiding the nation in the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Lebanon News

US

Million

Support

Lebanese

Army

ISF

LBCI Next
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets Lebanese caretaker PM Najib Mikati
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Sources to LBCI: US delegation reaffirms support for Lebanese Army, discusses southern stability, Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-26

Amos Hochstein tells Al Jazeera: Ceasefire must be permanent, US will support Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-24

EU's Borrell announces 40 million euros in support to Lebanese Army in meeting with Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Expertise in new cabinet: Lebanon's government to be formed before January 26

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

A technocratic vision: Will PM-designate Nawaf Salam follow in his late uncle Saeb Salam's footsteps?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri meets Norway's FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Norway's FM meets Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Expertise in new cabinet: Lebanon's government to be formed before January 26

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Jordan’s FM highlights support for Lebanon during visit to Presidential Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Sources to LBCI: Berri requests Shiite candidate names from PM-designate as efforts continue to finalize Lebanon's new government before January 26

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-15

US CENTCOM chief in Israel for 'strategic' talks: Israeli military says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Sources to LBCI: Berri requests Shiite candidate names from PM-designate as efforts continue to finalize Lebanon's new government before January 26

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

US allocates $117 million to support Lebanese Army and ISF

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Expertise in new cabinet: Lebanon's government to be formed before January 26

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

A technocratic vision: Will PM-designate Nawaf Salam follow in his late uncle Saeb Salam's footsteps?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Sources to LBCI: Meeting held between PM-designate Nawaf Salam and Hezbollah figures on government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Nawaf Salam meets Guterres: Discuss Syrian refugees' safe return and UN support for Lebanon's government

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Speaker Berri's media office denies reports on cabinet formation request

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More