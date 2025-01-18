US allocates $117 million to support Lebanese Army and ISF

The United States announced a $117 million aid package to support the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and Internal Security Forces (ISF) following a meeting of international donors on Thursday.



In a statement, the U.S. Department of State emphasized that the funding aims to bolster Lebanon's sovereignty and enhance security across its territory. The allocation is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the country's ability to maintain stability and address critical challenges.



The U.S. also revealed that it had organized a virtual donor meeting with international partners and allies to discuss essential security support for Lebanon. The discussions focused on aiding the nation in the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement with Israel.