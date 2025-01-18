Sources to LBCI: Meeting held between PM-designate Nawaf Salam and Hezbollah figures on government formation

Lebanon News
2025-01-18 | 11:52
High views
Sources to LBCI: Meeting held between PM-designate Nawaf Salam and Hezbollah figures on government formation
Sources to LBCI: Meeting held between PM-designate Nawaf Salam and Hezbollah figures on government formation

LBCI sources revealed that a meeting took place on Saturday between Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam and key Hezbollah figures, including MPs Ali Hassan Khalil, Mohammad Raad, and Hussein Khalil.  

The discussions focused on advancing consultations regarding the formation of Lebanon's new government. This meeting is part of ongoing efforts to finalize an inclusive government capable of addressing the nation's pressing challenges. 

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets Lebanese caretaker PM Najib Mikati
