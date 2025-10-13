Trump says 'long and painful nightmare' finally over for Israelis and Palestinians

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed an end to a "painful nightmare" after two years of war in Gaza during an address to Israel's parliament on Monday.



"From October 7 until this week, Israel has been a nation at war, enduring burdens that only a proud and faithful people could withstand," he said.



"For so many families across this land, it has been years since you've known a single day of true peace... The long and painful nightmare is finally over," the US president added.



