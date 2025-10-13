Trump says 'long and painful nightmare' finally over for Israelis and Palestinians

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 07:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says &#39;long and painful nightmare&#39; finally over for Israelis and Palestinians
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says 'long and painful nightmare' finally over for Israelis and Palestinians

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed an end to a "painful nightmare" after two years of war in Gaza during an address to Israel's parliament on Monday.

"From October 7 until this week, Israel has been a nation at war, enduring burdens that only a proud and faithful people could withstand," he said.

"For so many families across this land, it has been years since you've known a single day of true peace... The long and painful nightmare is finally over," the US president added.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

'long

painful

nightmare'

finally

Israelis

Palestinians

Israel hostage forum says only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned Monday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:09

Trump says Palestinians should turn away from 'terror'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-05

Finland announces joining New York Declaration on two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30

Trump peace plan envisions 'New Gaza' and Trump-led 'Board of Peace'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

China says hopes for 'permanent and comprehensive' Gaza ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:34

Israel hostage forum says only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned Monday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 67,869

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12

Russia's Lavrov says Trump's plan is too vague on Palestinian statehood

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:07

Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-10

General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:42

In Jerusalem, Trump hails 'historic dawn of a new Middle East'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05

No Israeli officials will attend Egypt peace summit: PM office

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-10

Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More