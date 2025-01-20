Mikati from the Grand Serail: We faced crises together and will continue to safeguard rights

Lebanon News
2025-01-20 | 06:45
High views
Mikati from the Grand Serail: We faced crises together and will continue to safeguard rights
0min
Mikati from the Grand Serail: We faced crises together and will continue to safeguard rights

In a speech from the Grand Serail, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated that Lebanon has collectively confronted wide-ranging political crises and severe financial and social challenges that have accumulated over the years. 

He emphasized that efforts have been made to address these difficulties, which he described as nearing the level of disasters, with a commitment to safeguarding every right and overcoming challenges through unity and resilience.
 
"I wish President Joseph Aoun a blessed era in which Lebanon regains its leading role and natural position among Arab countries and in international forums," Mikati added.
 
He also pointed out that the Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam is a prominent national and international figure that the country is proud of, wishing him success in the path of progress and rescue.

