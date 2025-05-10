Strike on Sudan's Darfur kills 14 members of one family, rescuers say

World News
10-05-2025 | 04:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Strike on Sudan&#39;s Darfur kills 14 members of one family, rescuers say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Strike on Sudan's Darfur kills 14 members of one family, rescuers say

At least 14 members of the same family were killed in an air strike on a displacement camp in Sudan's war-torn Darfur region, a rescue group said Saturday, blaming paramilitaries.

The Abu Shouk camp "was the target of intense bombardment by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Friday evening," said the group of volunteer aid workers, which also reported wounded.

The camp is located near the city of El-Fasher, the last state capital in Darfur, still out of the RSF's control.

AFP
 

World News

Port Sudan

Sudan

Darfur

Rapid Support Forces (RSF)

LBCI Next
China-US trade talks begin in Geneva: Beijing state media
Germany warns Russia of harder sanctions if it refuses Ukraine ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-12

Russia's missile attack on Kyiv kills one, sparks fires, Ukrainian officials say

LBCI
World News
2025-03-25

Sudan army airstrike on Darfur market kills hundreds

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-17

Gaza rescuers say 16 killed in Israeli strike on tents of displaced people

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-11

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills four in Gaza City: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:56

Pakistan reopens airspace after ceasefire with India

LBCI
World News
08:45

Macron warns Russia faces 'massive' Europe, US sanctions if it breaks 30-day truce

LBCI
World News
08:17

Leo says pope is 'humble servant of God... nothing more': Vatican

LBCI
World News
08:08

Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-04

Gaza rescuers say at least 30 killed by Israel fire since dawn

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-08

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Baalbek to oversee border security measures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-07

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-04

Lebanon's president urges Court of Audit to prioritize public funds and confront corruption

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:18

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:18

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Trump 'blindsides' Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
World News
08:08

Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh

LBCI
Sports News
10:19

First Saudi sports team in years visits Lebanon, welcomed by PM Salam

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More