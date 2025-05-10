At least 14 members of the same family were killed in an air strike on a displacement camp in Sudan's war-torn Darfur region, a rescue group said Saturday, blaming paramilitaries.The Abu Shouk camp "was the target of intense bombardment by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Friday evening," said the group of volunteer aid workers, which also reported wounded.The camp is located near the city of El-Fasher, the last state capital in Darfur, still out of the RSF's control.AFP