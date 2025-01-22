Lebanese army to redeploy and reinforce presence in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2025-01-22 | 06:08
High views
Lebanese army to redeploy and reinforce presence in southern Lebanon
Lebanese army to redeploy and reinforce presence in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese army is preparing to redeploy forces in Kfarchouba and reinforce its presence in Kfarhamam, south Lebanon.

The move aims to bolster security and maintain stability in the region.

Meanwhile, the National News Agency reported that the Israeli army detonated and set fire to eight houses in the town of Taybeh.
 

