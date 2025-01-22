EU approves €60 million aid to bolster Lebanese Armed Forces

The European Council approved a €60 million assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).



This third measure aims to strengthen the LAF's capacity to secure and maintain stability in the South of Litani Sector, in line with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



The assistance will enable the LAF to redeploy effectively and ensure the protection of the civilian population in the region, contributing to national and regional security.



The measure is designed to enhance the LAF's operational capabilities, improving its ability to foster security and stability while facilitating the return of displaced civilians on both sides of the border.



The decision reflects the EU's ongoing commitment to supporting the LAF's efforts, particularly following the 60-day ceasefire agreement on November 27, 2024.



Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, noted, "This new assistance marks a significant uptake in the EU's support to the Lebanese Armed Forces under the European Peace Facility, at a critical juncture for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel."



"The LAF are essential to regional and domestic stability and deserve all our support in performing their critical mission. The EU and its member states are strongly committed to supporting Lebanese state institutions and to renewing the EU-Lebanon partnership."