EU approves €60 million aid to bolster Lebanese Armed Forces

Lebanon News
2025-01-22 | 07:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU approves &euro;60 million aid to bolster Lebanese Armed Forces
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
EU approves €60 million aid to bolster Lebanese Armed Forces

The European Council approved a €60 million assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). 

This third measure aims to strengthen the LAF's capacity to secure and maintain stability in the South of Litani Sector, in line with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

The assistance will enable the LAF to redeploy effectively and ensure the protection of the civilian population in the region, contributing to national and regional security. 

The measure is designed to enhance the LAF's operational capabilities, improving its ability to foster security and stability while facilitating the return of displaced civilians on both sides of the border.

The decision reflects the EU's ongoing commitment to supporting the LAF's efforts, particularly following the 60-day ceasefire agreement on November 27, 2024. 

Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, noted, "This new assistance marks a significant uptake in the EU's support to the Lebanese Armed Forces under the European Peace Facility, at a critical juncture for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel."

"The LAF are essential to regional and domestic stability and deserve all our support in performing their critical mission. The EU and its member states are strongly committed to supporting Lebanese state institutions and to renewing the EU-Lebanon partnership."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

European Council

EU

Lebanese Armed Forces

Kaja Kallas

LBCI Next
Lebanon's President Aoun stresses importance of forming government for reconstruction
Lebanese army to redeploy and reinforce presence in southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

EU ambassador congratulates Nawaf Salam, urges swift government formation and reforms in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-12

Renewed optimism: Lebanon's political reforms spark Eurobond market revival

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Cypriot president highlights EU-Lebanon cooperation following Joseph Aoun's election

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-10

Lebanon's finance minister announces steps toward 'fair' Eurobond restructuring

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Quintet Committee's Ambassadors meet: Support for presidency and oppose conditions on PM-designate Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Lebanese Army completes deployment south of Litani and expands presence in eastern sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Nawaf Salam must present a transformative government lineup

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-25

Sirens sound in Nahariyya and western Galilee; one injured by rocket shrapnel in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11

What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Masked gunmen kill Hezbollah official in Machgharah, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon weighs options after US move: Fuel smuggling or legal trade with Syria?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Updates on Lebanon's next government: PM-designate Nawaf Salam engages with political factions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Lebanese army to redeploy and reinforce presence in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanon's President Aoun stresses importance of forming government for reconstruction

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More