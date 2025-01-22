Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, convened a meeting with the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee to address the latest political developments in Lebanon.



Diplomatic sources told LBCI that the group discussed attempts by some parties to impose conditions on Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, emphasizing the importance of allowing him to fulfill his mandate according to the expected reform agenda.



The sources indicated that the ambassadors stressed the need to support the presidency and the incoming government, rejecting any attempts to monopolize ministries by any one faction or sect.



The Quintet Committee meeting coincided with bilateral and trilateral discussions among the five countries involved in Lebanon's affairs.



These talks precede visits by Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, followed by those of his Kuwaiti and Qatari counterparts.



The committee reiterated its unified position on Lebanon's political milestones, underscoring its coordination on supporting the country, monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, and overseeing Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon.