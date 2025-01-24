News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
Lebanon News
2025-01-24 | 02:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
The Israeli security cabinet did not vote on a decision to withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon, sources told the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper on Friday.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Cabinet
Troop
Withdrawal
Next
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:22
UN denounces Israel's use of 'war fighting' methods in West Bank
Middle East News
05:22
UN denounces Israel's use of 'war fighting' methods in West Bank
0
Lebanon News
05:14
GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination
Lebanon News
05:14
GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination
0
Lebanon News
05:13
Lebanese President Aoun expresses confidence to Kuwaiti delegation in support of Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:13
Lebanese President Aoun expresses confidence to Kuwaiti delegation in support of Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:14
GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination
Lebanon News
05:14
GCC chief assures President Aoun of support, calls for Gulf program coordination
0
Lebanon News
05:13
Lebanese President Aoun expresses confidence to Kuwaiti delegation in support of Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:13
Lebanese President Aoun expresses confidence to Kuwaiti delegation in support of Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter
0
Lebanon News
04:45
Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March
Lebanon News
04:45
Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
Iraqi PM congratulates Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on election, reaffirms support
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
Iraqi PM congratulates Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on election, reaffirms support
0
World News
2025-01-14
UK to sign crucial minerals partnership with Saudi Arabia
World News
2025-01-14
UK to sign crucial minerals partnership with Saudi Arabia
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-16
Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Lebanon News
2024-12-16
Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
2
Lebanon News
10:19
Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears
Lebanon News
10:19
Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Slow and steady progress: Political negotiations drag on as Lebanon seeks new government
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Slow and steady progress: Political negotiations drag on as Lebanon seeks new government
4
Lebanon News
08:16
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief
Lebanon News
08:16
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts
6
Lebanon News
13:00
PM-designate Nawaf Salam confirms to Saudi FM his determination to implement reforms in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:00
PM-designate Nawaf Salam confirms to Saudi FM his determination to implement reforms in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
8
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More