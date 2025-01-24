Emirates announces return of flights to Beirut, Baghdad starting February 1

Emirates Airlines announced Friday that it will restart services to Beirut, Lebanon, starting from February 1, 2025, with a daily flight. The airline will also reinstate services to Baghdad, Iraq, on the same day.



In a statement, Emirates confirmed daily flights to Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, further enhancing "connectivity from Beirut to Dubai and onwards to the airline's network of more than 140 destinations."



It also noted that from April 1, 2025, the airline will scale up its operations and layer on a second daily service to Beirut.