Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones

25-01-2025 | 05:45
Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones
2min
Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones

The Lebanese Army Command's Directorate of Orientation issued a statement Saturday, urging residents to exercise caution when heading to the southern border areas due to the presence of mines and suspicious objects left behind by the Israeli army.

It emphasized the importance of citizens acting responsibly and adhering to the directives of the army command and the guidance of deployed military units to ensure their safety.

In this context, military units continuously conduct engineering surveys, clear roads, and handle unexploded ordnance. They are closely monitoring the operational situation, particularly regarding ongoing violations of the agreement and attacks on Lebanon's sovereignty, including the destruction of infrastructure, demolition of homes, and burning of houses in border villages by Israeli forces.

The army is also implementing an operational plan to enhance its deployment south of the Litani River, as mandated by the cabinet, starting from the first day the ceasefire agreement took effect. 

This is being executed in successive and specific phases in coordination with the five-nation committee overseeing the agreement's implementation and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). 

"Delays in some phases have occurred due to Israeli procrastination in withdrawing, complicating the army's deployment mission. Nonetheless, the army remains ready to complete its deployment as soon as the Israeli army withdraws," the statement said.
 

