Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon

Lebanon News
25-01-2025 | 10:07
High views
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon
0min
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon

Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, announced that his country's military is still deployed in various locations in southern Lebanon, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, in order to enable a gradual deployment of the Lebanese army. 

He alleged that the goal is to dismantle and push Hezbollah, along with its elements and infrastructure, out of southern Lebanon and prevent its return and re-establishment in the region.

Adraee added, "We will inform you about the areas where return is permitted. Until then, we ask you to wait, and all previously issued instructions remain in effect."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Lebanese Army

Avichay Adraee

Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes operations, signaling renewed bilateral cooperation
