Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, announced that his country's military is still deployed in various locations in southern Lebanon, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, in order to enable a gradual deployment of the Lebanese army.



He alleged that the goal is to dismantle and push Hezbollah, along with its elements and infrastructure, out of southern Lebanon and prevent its return and re-establishment in the region.



Adraee added, "We will inform you about the areas where return is permitted. Until then, we ask you to wait, and all previously issued instructions remain in effect."