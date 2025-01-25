News
Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
25-01-2025 | 11:02
0
min
Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal
On Saturday, the Lebanese Army Command's Directorate of Orientation said that military units had been deployed in the towns of Qouzah, Debl, Hanine, and Beit Lif in the central sector of the area south of the Litani River following the withdrawal of Israeli forces.
This deployment has been carried out in coordination with the five-nation committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement, it noted.
The Army Command is also maintaining close coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) regarding the situation in the area within the framework of Resolution 1701.
The Army Command urged citizens to avoid approaching areas from which the Israeli forces had withdrawn and to adhere to the instructions of the military units.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Israel
Ceasefire
UNIFIL
Next
Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes operations, signaling renewed bilateral cooperation
Previous
