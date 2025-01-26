Toll from Israeli attacks rises to 15 in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

26-01-2025 | 08:06
0min
Toll from Israeli attacks rises to 15 in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry announced in a statement that the Israeli attacks targeting citizens attempting to return to their still-occupied southern towns have resulted in a rising death toll. 

A citizen was killed in the town of Odaisseh, while a man and a young woman lost their lives in Meiss El Jabal, and another citizen was killed in Markaba.  

These latest casualties bring the total number of fatalities to 15 so far, according to the ministry's statement.  
 
Additionally, five people were injured in Maroun El Ras due to Israeli aggression.

