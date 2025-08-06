Tom Barrack’s roadmap seeks to end Hezbollah armament, restore Lebanese state control—the details

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



A new proposal drafted by U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack calls on the Lebanese state to fully commit to the Taif Agreement , the Constitution, and United Nations Security Council resolutions—particularly U.N. Resolution 1701—as the only legitimate framework granting the state exclusive authority to possess weapons and make decisions related to war and peace.



The document presents a 120-day disarmament plan divided into four consecutive phases. In the first phase, spanning the initial 15 days, all military operations by both Israel and Hezbollah would cease immediately. During this time, the Lebanese Cabinet would formally adopt the disarmament plan, with an explicit commitment to conclude the process by December 31, 2025.



Simultaneously, meetings of the “mechanism” would resume with the participation of Lebanon, Israel, France, and the United Nations under U.S. sponsorship. The Lebanese Army would be deployed at 15 border points south of the Litani River.



Indirect, internationally mediated negotiations would begin to address unresolved issues such as land border demarcation and the release of prisoners.



The second phase, covering days 15 to 60, would see the practical implementation of the disarmament plan. Supporting countries would announce their intention to hold an economic conference in fall 2025 to support Lebanon’s economic recovery and reconstruction.



A comprehensive plan to expand the Lebanese Army’s deployment—with U.S. technical assistance—would be initiated and later extended to the Bekaa region. Hezbollah would begin to transfer its heavy weaponry to the Lebanese Army under international supervision, while Israeli forces would gradually withdraw from five designated positions. Displaced residents would start returning to their villages along the border.



In the third phase, from days 60 to 90, South Lebanon would be officially declared free of all unauthorized armed groups. Israel would complete its withdrawal from the final two positions. The Lebanese Army would expand its deployment to northern Bekaa, and demining operations and damage assessments would begin in preparation for reconstruction.



The final phase, spanning days 90 to 120, would include the dismantling of Hezbollah’s remaining military infrastructure and heavy weaponry. Israel would announce its full and final withdrawal from all Lebanese territory. The Lebanese Army would take over airspace security and monitoring responsibilities. An international economic conference would be held during this period, alongside final border demarcation negotiations with both Israel and Syria.



The proposal also calls for a strict monitoring mechanism that includes weekly reports, aerial surveillance through satellites and drones, public reporting by the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces, and punitive measures against any party that violates the agreement. These measures could include suspension of aid, economic sanctions, or a review of military coordination.



In addition to these conditions, the proposal offers a number of incentives. These include continued U.S. military assistance to the Lebanese Army at $150 million annually; the creation of a $1 billion annual fund over 10 years to support the army and internal security forces; support for private investment and reconstruction; U.S. and French security guarantees for both Lebanon and Israel; and economic incentives for Syria in exchange for cooperation on border demarcation.







Barrack’s proposal represents more than a roadmap. It is a test for Lebanon’s official institutions and a measure of the international community’s ability to enforce stability in the country’s troubled south, and in a nation where sovereign decision-making has yet to be fully restored.