FPM calls for Hezbollah to hand over weapons to Lebanese Army, blames Israel for delays

In a statement following its regular meeting chaired by MP Gebran Bassil, the political council of the Free Patriotic Movement said the future of Hezbollah’s weapons has become a critical issue, citing Lebanon’s obligations under the ceasefire agreement and commitments made in the presidential oath and ministerial statement.



The council reiterated its long-standing position that all arms must be placed under the authority of the Lebanese Army and security forces, and that only the state should have the power to decide when and how they are used. It proposed that Hezbollah’s weapons be handed over to the army, not to be dismantled or discarded, but to strengthen Lebanon’s defense capabilities.



The council also blamed Israel’s ongoing violations of Lebanese sovereignty and refusal to abide by a ceasefire for obstructing a resolution to the weapons issue, saying such actions give Hezbollah grounds to keep its arsenal until Israel withdraws, stops its attacks, and Lebanese prisoners are returned.

On the broader regional file, the council stressed that the return of Syrian refugees must be part of a comprehensive solution — one that also includes demarcating Lebanon’s borders with Israel and Syria and ensuring Lebanon can benefit from its natural resources, including water, oil, and gas.



The statement concluded that Hezbollah, as part of the Lebanese state, must contribute to reaching a point where only the Lebanese Army holds weapons and the state alone decides how Lebanon is defended.