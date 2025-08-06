Hezbollah’s arsenal through the years: A historical overview of its rise and impact

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Since its founding in 1982, Hezbollah’s arsenal has evolved from basic tools of local resistance into a fully integrated military system, now considered a key component of regional deterrence dynamics.



This transformation was not just a result of technical battlefield advances but stemmed from sustained external support—first from Iran, then Syria—in weapons, training, and supply routes that ran from Iran to Lebanon via Syria.



The development of Hezbollah’s arsenal occurred in six phases:



Phase One began during the organization’s formation, with direct Iranian military assistance. Iran capitalized on the political and security vacuum created by the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982, deploying its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps via Syria into the Bekaa Valley. There, members of what became known as "The Faithful Amal"—a group that split from the Amal Movement—underwent training in guerrilla warfare, ambush tactics, and the use of improvised explosive devices against the Israeli army, which was occupying large swaths of southern Lebanon. Iran began supplying Hezbollah with light and medium-range weapons.



Phase Two spanned from 1990 to 2000. Following the Taif Agreement, Hezbollah’s weapons remained the only arms outside state control, justified under the banner of resisting occupation. During this period, regional supply lines were expanded, providing the group with Katyusha rockets and anti-armor guided munitions. With Syria overseeing Lebanese political affairs at the time, Hezbollah assumed responsibility for security and military resistance.



In 1996, Hezbollah’s confrontation with Israel during “Operation Grapes of Wrath” marked the first time its rockets were used as part of a deterrent strategy. The Israeli army’s full withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000 further solidified the group’s legitimacy as a resistance force in the eyes of many Lebanese, instead of prompting disarmament.



Phase Three, from 2000 to 2006, saw a qualitative leap in Hezbollah’s arsenal, culminating in the July 2006 war with Israel. The group used medium-range Fajr-3 and Fajr-5 rockets with ranges of 45 to 75 kilometers, along with Russian-made Kornet anti-tank missiles, which proved decisive in battle. Hezbollah also employed naval missiles to hit the Israeli Sa’ar warship and introduced tunnel networks and ground communication systems.



Phase Four, from 2006 to 2012, reflected Hezbollah’s shift toward strategic regional weaponry. Long-range missiles like Zelzal and Fateh-110, and even Scud missiles, reportedly entered the group’s arsenal. Hezbollah also unveiled reconnaissance drones, such as the “Mirsad.”



Phase Five, from 2013 to 2020, coincided with Hezbollah’s military involvement in Syria. Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, aware of the implications of Bashar al-Assad’s potential fall, intensified efforts to preserve the group’s advanced weapon supply routes. This period further expanded Hezbollah’s battlefield experience and access to strategic weapons.



Phase Six, from 2020 until just before the September 24 war, marked the height of Hezbollah’s stockpiling. Reports during this period estimated its arsenal at over 150,000 missiles, including precision-guided munitions and drones capable of penetrating air defense systems. All of this weaponry was sourced from Iran and transported through Syria to Lebanon.



However, in the most recent conflict, this arsenal proved insufficient against Israel’s advanced technological capabilities, particularly its AI-driven warfare systems. This has raised questions: What remains of Hezbollah’s rocket and aerial capabilities? Have they fulfilled their strategic purpose? Is it time to transition this arsenal toward the service of state-building?