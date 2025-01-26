News
French presidency: Macron calls on Netanyahu to withdraw remaining Israeli forces from Lebanon
Lebanon News
26-01-2025 | 10:54
French presidency: Macron calls on Netanyahu to withdraw remaining Israeli forces from Lebanon
The French presidency announced Sunday that President Emmanuel Macron has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to withdraw all remaining Israeli forces still deployed in Lebanon.
According to the statement, Macron stressed the importance of fully adhering to international agreements and ensuring the complete implementation of the ceasefire terms.
