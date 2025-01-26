Lebanon's Health Ministry: 22 killed, 124 Injured in Israeli attacks on South Lebanon

26-01-2025 | 11:46
Lebanon&#39;s Health Ministry: 22 killed, 124 Injured in Israeli attacks on South Lebanon
2min
Lebanon's Health Ministry: 22 killed, 124 Injured in Israeli attacks on South Lebanon

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry announced that Israeli attacks during attempts by citizens to return to their still-occupied towns have resulted in 22 killed, including six women, and 124 injured. 

Among the injured are 12 women and a paramedic from the Islamic Risala Scout Association of the Amal Movement, who was carrying out humanitarian rescue duties.  

The ministry's updated toll includes nine children among the wounded.  

The detailed breakdown of casualties by town is as follows:  

- Aitaroun: 5 killed, 13 injured  

- Houla: 3 killed, 22 injured  

- Markaba: 4 killed, 12 injured  

- Kfarkela: 4 killed, 21 injured  

- Odaisseh: 1 killed, 15 injured  

- Blida: 1 killed, 2 injured  

- Dhayra: 1 soldier killed  

- Meiss El Jabal: 3 killed, 12 injured  

- Bani Haiyyan: 2 injured  

- Maroun El Ras: 8 injured  

- Bint Jbeil: 1 injured  

- Aainata: 1 injured 
 
- Wadi Al-Slouqi: 1 injured  

- Beit Yahoun: 1 injured  

- Chaqra: 1 injured  

- Deir Mimas: 1 injured  

- Rab El Thalathine: 2 injured  

- Taybeh: 2 injured  

- Yaroun: 7 injured  
 

