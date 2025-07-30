Highlights of Lebanon’s new judicial appointments following council approval

The Higher Judicial Council has approved the judicial appointments and transfers draft and referred it to Justice Minister Adel Nassar.



The most prominent judicial appointments are as follows:



* Government Commissioner to the Military Court: Claude Ghanem

* Appellate Public Prosecutor in Beirut: Raja Hamoush

* President of the Indictment Chamber in Beirut: Kamal Nassar

* Appellate Public Prosecutor in Mount Lebanon: Sami Sader

* Appellate Public Prosecutor in North Lebanon: Hani Helmi Al-Hajjar

* First Investigative Judge in North Lebanon: Naji Al-Dahdah

* President of the Criminal Court in North Lebanon: Rabih Al-Husseini

* Appellate Public Prosecutor in the Bekaa: Marcel Haddad

* Appellate Public Prosecutor in Nabatieh: Najat Abou Chakra

* Appellate Public Prosecutor in South Lebanon: Zahra Hammadeh