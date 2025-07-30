Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action

News Bulletin Reports
30-07-2025 | 13:00
High views
Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action
3min
Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Lebanon is running out of time to address the issue of weapons outside state control, as the country awaits an official response from Israel to the message conveyed from Beirut by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack.

While the government remains in wait, Barrack’s post on X was interpreted by observers as a clear message: the Lebanese government and Hezbollah must immediately commit to disarmament and translate words into action.

This position, along with discussions in Paris between Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and French President Emmanuel Macron—who reiterated that no aid will be provided to Lebanon before the weapons issue is resolved and reforms are completed—has prompted the prime minister to call for a cabinet session next Tuesday. A key part of the session’s agenda will be Hezbollah’s weapons.

Salam’s move followed shuttle meetings with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tineh and President Joseph Aoun in Baabda, underscoring coordination among the three top officials. The final proposal to be presented during the session is still being finalized.

According to LBCI sources, the Amal Movement and Hezbollah are awaiting President Aoun’s return from Algeria before clarifying their position. They are also waiting to hear directly from him about the U.S. stance and whether he has received any formal response from Washington.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on President Aoun’s speech scheduled for Lebanese Army Day on Thursday. According to LBCI, the president is expected to address the weapons issue in depth, outlining the details of negotiations with Tom Barrack, Lebanon’s proposals, and the responses received. 

He will reportedly emphasize the benefits of placing all weapons under state control and warn of the dangers of failing to do so.

As the country awaits reactions to Aoun’s upcoming address, it has become clear that the decision on Hezbollah’s arms was a topic of discussion between the Lebanese Forces and the Progressive Socialist Party. The matter was reportedly part of the talks held in Clemenceau between Samir Geagea and Walid Jumblatt.

The Lebanese Forces are expected to demand a clear timeline for disarmament and a roadmap to achieve it during the cabinet session. Ministerial sources say contacts are underway with multiple political factions to rally as many votes as possible in support of this proposal.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Hezbollah

Weapons

Lebanon

Government

