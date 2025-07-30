Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Claiming defensive objectives, the Israeli army is intensifying its presence at the five military positions it occupies in southern Lebanon, with plans to remain there for the long term.



Israel justifies its continued occupation by arguing that the Lebanese army has yet to assert full sovereignty over the area and has not prevented Hezbollah from rebuilding its military capabilities in the region.



In a final message before leaving office, outgoing Northern Command chief Ori Gordin escalated threats toward Lebanon from a military outpost overlooking the Israeli settlement of Metula.



Gordin claimed that Hezbollah is preparing for the possibility of launching attacks against Israel, and said the Israeli military is on alert for various scenarios, including infiltration across the border and potential kidnapping attempts.



As part of its broader defensive plan, the Israeli army has begun reinforcing its positions with ground barriers, surveillance posts, and other defensive structures.



The military is also boosting operations along the Lebanon-Syria border, where it is rebuilding military outposts and establishing what it calls a "comprehensive network" of advanced forward positions equipped with armored vehicles and high-tech sensors.